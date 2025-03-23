Blueface shares update from Lancaster State Prison

The Brief Blueface is currently serving a four-year sentence for violating probation related to a 2021 assault case. The LA native describes the prison environment as "a lot of misery" but maintains a sense of freedom when outside. Looking forward, Blueface plans to reconnect with his family and resume his music career.



Blueface is sharing an update with his fans from behind bars - or in this case, from the prison yard.

In a recent interview with The Progress Report, Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, spoke about his time while locked up and shared thoughts on his future, along with a message for the youth.

"We out here, we at Lancaster State Prison, level 3 to be exact," he said. Level 3 prisons are typically medium-to high-security facilities, often with armed guards and a secure perimeter, housing inmates who pose a moderate to high risk, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

"A lot of misery out here, so when we come out, we feel free a little bit, I don't feel like I've been in the pen right, I'm at the park or something," Porter said as other inmates can be seen with music playing in the background.

The Los Angeles native was sentenced to four years in prison in 2024 for violating his probation in connection with the 2021 assault of a security guard at a North Hollywood lounge.

"I'm a short-timer just passing through so I'm here for the experience… I ain't up or down I'm in the middle trying to get through," he added.

Previously, the 26-year-old rapper was serving his sentence at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California after he was initially behind bars in downtown Los Angeles. The rapper was transferred out of Los Angeles men's Central Jail last September. The rapper was previously on probation in connection to a 2021 assault case in the San Fernando Valley before the rapper got hit with the 4-year prison sentence.

When asked if there's anything he's learned so far, Porter stressed the importance of patience.

"I learned a lot - patience, virtue you know, paying attention, let things play out before you throw yourself in the middle of it. Patience is the key though, I've got a lot of patience in here," he said.

Looking ahead, Blueface said the first thing he would do is "see my family, see my kids, get back to the work, get back to the music."

To the kids of the future, Blueface had this to say:

"Don't come here bro, it's boring, lame, not cool, not promoting it. Stay in school.. stay in school."

