Blueface ordered to pay woman nearly $125K in defamation suit

A judge has ordered rapper Blueface to pay a nearly $125,000 default judgment to a woman who sued him for defamation.

What we know:

In her Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit brought in December 2023, Jackilyn Martinez alleged the rapper maligned her reputation with a series of internet postings suggesting that Soulja Boy's 2-year-old child could be his. Martinez is the mother of the boy.

On Tuesday, Judge Peter A. Hernandez awarded Martinez $123,245, which includes $100,000 for her pain and suffering. The judge declined to award punitive damages. The 28-year-old "Respect My Cryppin" singer did not participate in the case.

Blueface's real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter. Martinez described her mental state in a previously filed declaration in which she also says she has not been intimate with Porter since 2018.

"As a result of Porter's wrongful conduct and the defamatory statements, I have and continue to suffer severe emotional and mental distress, including depression, anxiety, panic attacks (and) crying spells ...," Martinez stated.