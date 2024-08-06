Survivors outraged as convicted sex-offender Bishop found living at a church in Los Angeles

Survivors of sexual abuse by convicted pedophile Bishop Alexander Salazar have made a troubling discovery; their abuser is living on the grounds of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church on South Corning Street in Los Angeles.

The revelation has reignited concerns about children's safety and the Archdiocese's accountability.

"My concern is for the safety of children," said one survivor, who requested anonymity. "My concern is the fact that no one knows about this."

The survivors, who spoke with FOX 11, asked us to protect their identities. They are highlighting what they see as ongoing protection for Bishop Salazar. Their revelations come despite the bishop's conviction and the years of abuse they endured.

Attorney Anthony DeMarco, who has represented numerous survivors of childhood sexual abuse, noted that his clients, upon checking the sex offender registry, were alarmed to find Bishop Salazar listed as residing at St. Mary Magdalen.

This is the same church where Salazar served for years.

"The Archdiocese's continued support and protection of Salazar suggest that the Church does not acknowledge the severity of the molestation," DeMarco stated. "He engaged in heinous acts, including sexual contact and abuse."

In response, the LA Archdiocese issued a statement explaining that Salazar, who pleaded no contest on August 21, 2023, received no jail time.

The Archdiocese asserts that Salazar's residence is at a parish rectory separate from the church building, which does not have an operating school. They emphasize that he has no duties or responsibilities at the parish and no faculties to minister.

"A convicted child molester living on campus where children attend catechism, confirmation classes, and Sunday masses, raises serious safety concerns," DeMarco said, in response to the Archdiocese’s statement. "His continued presence, despite being convicted, calls into question the Archdiocese's commitment to protecting children."

A second survivor expressing his frustration over the church's handling says, "How naive, shame on you."

The complete statement from the LA Archdiocese is below:

"Retired Auxiliary Bishop Alexander Salazar has been retired without faculties to minister since 2018 (See attached press release distributed at the time).

Archdiocesan officials were first informed in 2005 through a third party of an allegation reported directly to law enforcement in 2002 by a young adult alleging misconduct in the 1990s when Bishop Salazar was a priest and the alleged victim was a minor. Law enforcement investigated the matter at the time, and the District Attorney did not file charges in the case.

The Archdiocese also reported the allegation in 2005 to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Holy See that oversees these matters. The Congregation investigated and concluded that Bishop Salazar would remain in ministry subject to certain precautionary conditions, which he respected until his early retirement in 2018.

The case was reopened after being rejected for prosecution, and charges were filed on February 18, 2021. The retired bishop pleaded no contest on August 21, 2023, receiving no jail time. His residence is at a parish rectory separate from the church building, and the parish does not have an operating school. He does not have any duties or responsibilities at the parish and continues to have no faculties to minister in the Archdiocese.

The Archdiocese has a longstanding commitment to the support of victim-survivors and the prevention of abuse, cooperating fully with law enforcement." For more information regarding the abuse prevention efforts and programs of the Archdiocese, please visit https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.LACatholics.org/protect__;!!PxibshUo2Yr_Ta5B!xLH77DMzunY5kuR4vDRRH6heaoX8vug3XWD_6fcL-hdD2BNHRYuoHD5UbCd-Zowa3g-a3wG79F95UvLcBbk$ .

When asked if they could explain further why the Catholic Church would protect and support a man who was criminally convicted of molesting his own parishioners, the LA Archdiocese issued a second statement:

"The Archdiocese is not protecting Retired Bishop Salazar. The Archdiocese cooperated with the police investigation when the allegations were reported and requested a further investigation by the Vatican. The Archdiocese removed his faculties to minister, and he can no longer serve in any capacity in the Archdiocese.

The Archdiocese is required under canon law to provide him with certain housing and care as with all clergy of the Archdiocese.

The Archdiocese takes seriously the safety and well-being of all in our communities, especially minors and the vulnerable. The residence was selected after much consideration because it is a separate building from the church, and the parish has limited services and activities. There is also another priest and staff that live or work in the rectory. Minors are not allowed in the rectory. He does not have access to the church or attend any services or activities.

The parish has two Sunday Masses at 10 a.m. and Noon, and one hour of adoration a week on Wednesday. The rest of the time, the church is closed. There are no school programs since there is no school. Formation programs happen on Sunday mornings before Mass and the premises are closed after the second Mass has concluded. There are two altar servers at each Mass and are only in the church during the two Sunday Masses. They are supervised during their time at Mass by an adult. Parish activities are supervised by employees and volunteers who are fingerprinted, and background checked and have been trained in abuse prevention programs. Again, he does not have any ministry or attend any Masses, services oractivities at the parish and does not have access to the church or other facilities outside of the detached rectory building."