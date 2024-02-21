Bioluminescent waves celebrated at Aquarium of the Pacific event

Get ready for an adults-only night dedicated to celebrating all things bioluminescent!

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is hosting "Night Dive" for those ages 18 and up beginning Friday, Feb. 23 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The "glow up" event also includes music, art and culture.

Attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to view the bioluminescent water that occasionally graces Southern California shores. They can also marvel at exceptional images captured by photographer Patrick Coyne, featuring bioluminescent flashlight fish and biofluorescent corals.

Tickets are priced at $65 per person and $52 for members. Food and drinks are sold separately and alcohol will only be provided to those 21 and up with a valid ID.

The aquarium website also indicates that the event will be held on March 22, May 10, July 26, Aug. 23 and Oct. 25.

Click here for tickets and more information.