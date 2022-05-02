Bill would permanently ban vehicle traffic on Las Vegas Strip

The Las Vegas Strip could soon look a lot different.

A Nevada lawmaker has introduced a bill that would permanently ban cars on the iconic strip.



Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom introduced the measure after last week’s NFL Draft when the strip was shut down to all traffic.

Local officials noted they received positive feedback about the temporary policy from tourists.

Las Vegas has a similar policy in place for Fremont Street in the downtown area, which has been in effect since 1994.

In 2024, Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, is set to host the Super Bowl.

