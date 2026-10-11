Bike Fire forcing evacuations in Santa Clarita

Firefighters are working to contain a fire in the Santa Clarita area.

What we know:

The "Bike Fire" started near Camdria Estates Lane and Ravenhill Road a little before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 11.

At last check, the fire has extended to 200 acres with 0% containment, according to the Cal Fire incidents page.

Evacuations and closures

The following Los Angeles County zones are under evacuation orders:

SCL-SULTUS

NADEU-A

SCL-SANDSOUTH-B

SCL-MACMILLAN

The following zones are under evacuation warnings:

SCL-NADEU-B

SCL-CRYSTALSPRINGS

SCL-WOODLAND

SCL-SANDSOUTH-A

LAC-E119-A

SCL-FAIROAKSRANCH

SCL-MEDLEYRIDGE

SCL-ROLLINGHILLS-B

Road closure

Placerita Canyon Road and Sand Canyon Road

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under evacuation.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.