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Bike Fire forcing evacuations in Santa Clarita

By
FOX 11
Wildfires
Published October 11, 2026 3:49 PM PDT
Published October 11, 2026 3:49 PM PDT

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Firefighters are working to contain a fire in the Santa Clarita area.

What we know:

The "Bike Fire" started near Camdria Estates Lane and Ravenhill Road a little before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 11.

At last check, the fire has extended to 200 acres with 0% containment, according to the Cal Fire incidents page.

Evacuations and closures

The following Los Angeles County zones are under evacuation orders:

  • SCL-SULTUS
  • NADEU-A
  • SCL-SANDSOUTH-B
  • SCL-MACMILLAN

The following zones are under evacuation warnings:

  • SCL-NADEU-B
  • SCL-CRYSTALSPRINGS
  • SCL-WOODLAND
  • SCL-SANDSOUTH-A
  • LAC-E119-A
  • SCL-FAIROAKSRANCH
  • SCL-MEDLEYRIDGE
  • SCL-ROLLINGHILLS-B

Road closure

  • Placerita Canyon Road and Sand Canyon Road

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under evacuation.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

The Source: This report used information provided by Cal Fire.

Wildfires