Bike Fire forcing evacuations in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Firefighters are working to contain a fire in the Santa Clarita area.
What we know:
The "Bike Fire" started near Camdria Estates Lane and Ravenhill Road a little before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 11.
At last check, the fire has extended to 200 acres with 0% containment, according to the Cal Fire incidents page.
Evacuations and closures
The following Los Angeles County zones are under evacuation orders:
- SCL-SULTUS
- NADEU-A
- SCL-SANDSOUTH-B
- SCL-MACMILLAN
The following zones are under evacuation warnings:
- SCL-NADEU-B
- SCL-CRYSTALSPRINGS
- SCL-WOODLAND
- SCL-SANDSOUTH-A
- LAC-E119-A
- SCL-FAIROAKSRANCH
- SCL-MEDLEYRIDGE
- SCL-ROLLINGHILLS-B
Road closure
- Placerita Canyon Road and Sand Canyon Road
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under evacuation.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.
The Source: This report used information provided by Cal Fire.