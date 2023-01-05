Big Bear snow piling up thanks to bomb cyclone

Snow enthusiasts at Big Bear are rejoicing as a bomb cyclone continues to slam the area with more snow.

Since opening, the resort has received more than two feet of snow this season.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday evening for elevations above 7,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

More heavy, wet snow is expected, with total accumulations of six to ten inches above 7,500 feet and 12 to 24 inches above 8,500 feet, forecasters estimated.

Authorities are warning travel could be "very difficult to impossible" as the inclement weather is expected to create hazardous conditions impacting both morning and evening commutes.