Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival called off for 2024 due to 'rising costs'

The Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival is being called off for 2024.

According to an open letter published by the festival organizers, the rising costs in the wake of "unforseen circumances" were to blame for the event being postponed to 2025.

The news of the event being called off for this year comes about two weeks before the scheduled celebration on June 19, 2024.

Below is a full letter released by organizers:

"Hey family,

Today, we write to you with a heavy heart, bearing news that no community leaders want to deliver. Due to unforeseen circumstances and the rising costs required to ensure a safe and compliant event, we have decided to postpone this year’s Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival to 2025.​

We want to start by thanking our elected officials: LA City Mayor Karen Bass, Councilwoman Heather Hutt (CD10), Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson (CD8), Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, 2nd District County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, and our esteemed partners – Amazon Music, True Religion, LA DWP, LA Metro, Chase Bank, Wells Fargo, and BET. We simply couldn’t do this without you. Despite tremendous support from our partners and community, we regrettably did not meet our fundraising goals necessary to ensure a footprint that would safe and hold the integrity of event at scale.

Since assuming full responsibility for the festival's production and logistics in 2020, we have all witnessed the extraordinary growth, reaching an attendance of over 50,000 and an impressive 800,000 live stream views on Amazon Prime last year. However, the rise in permit costs, logistical expenses, and necessary safety measures have surpassed our current budget.

Our commitment to providing a high-quality and safe festival experience necessitates this difficult decision. We refuse to compromise on the integrity and spirit of Juneteenth by delivering anything less than what our community deserves.

The Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival is more than just an event. It is a celebration of our shared history, a testament to our resilience, and a vibrant expression of our culture. It is an occasion that brings our community together, fostering unity and pride. We have always strived to maintain the highest quality of the event, ensuring it reflects the significance of Juneteenth and honors the National Juneteenth Holiday.

Our festival has had a profound economic impact on the small business community, generating over $1 million in sales within our Vendor Market Place. It stands as one of the largest Black community events in Los Angeles, second only to Taste of Soul. This festival is a labor of love, driven by our deep commitment to our community and our culture.

We extend our deepest gratitude to our sponsors, partners, and the community for their continued support and understanding. We remain dedicated to celebrating Juneteenth and look forward to bringing you a spectacular event next year.

Stay tuned for 2025.

With gratitude, hope, and resolve,

Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival"