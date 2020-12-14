Electoral college vote: Joe Biden clears 270-vote mark, formalizing presidential victory

article

Joe Biden has cleared the 270-electoral-vote mark to formalize his presidential victory with California’s 55 votes.

The voting milestone came late Monday when California electors affirmed Biden’s massive 5 million-vote win last month in the nation’s largest state.

The Electoral College took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he lost his race for re-election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

