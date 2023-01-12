Classified documents found at Biden's Delaware home, White House says

Documents with classified markings from President Joe Biden's time as vice president were found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House said Thursday, days after it was disclosed that sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former Washington institute.

Richard Sauber, a special counsel to the president, said after the initial documents were found by Biden's personal lawyers, they examined other locations where records might have been shipped after Biden left the vice presidency in 2017.

Sauber said a "small number" of documents with classified markings were found in a storage space in Biden's garage in Wilmington, with one document being located in an adjacent room.

Sauber said the Department of Justice was "immediately notified" after the documents were found and that department lawyers took custody of the records.

Last week, the White House said the Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of Biden’s former institute.

Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said "a small number of documents with classified markings" were discovered as Biden’s personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center, where the president kept an office after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his 2020 presidential campaign in 2019. The documents were found on Nov. 2, 2022, in a "locked closet" in the office, Sauber said.

President Joe Biden looks on during a welcome ceremony as part of the '2023 North American Leaders' Summit at Palacio Nacional on January 09, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Sauber said the attorneys immediately alerted the White House Counsel’s office, who notified the National Archives and Records Administration — which took custody of the documents the next day.

A few days later, Biden’s legal team discovered additional documents containing classification markings in a second location, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The revelation that Biden potentially mishandled classified or presidential records could prove to be a political headache for the president, who called former President Donald Trump’s decision to keep hundreds of such records at his private club in Florida "irresponsible."

The Justice Department is also investigating Trump for his handling of classified material.

