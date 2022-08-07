Police looking for driver in deadly La Habra hit-and-run crash

article

A 53-year-old bicyclist died after he was critically injured Sunday when he was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado in La Habra.

Officials with the La Habra Police Department said the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 500 block of West La Habra Boulevard, near the intersection of Euclid Street.

The man was transported to a hospital by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and was initially listed in critical condition, police said. He later died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a white extended cab Chevrolet Silverado with stock rims and a construction rack in the bed of the truck, police reported. It reportedly has a center grill, hood and driver's side headlight damage.

The description of the driver was not available.

Anyone with information on this crash was asked to call La Habra police at 562-383-4305.

Tipsters can also call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.