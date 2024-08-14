1 arrested after Beverly Hills pharmacy burglary, police chase across LA County

One suspect was taken into custody following a pharmacy burglary in Beverly Hills and a police chase through Los Angeles County.

A witness contacted authorities after they observed a burglary-in-progress at Pharmacy 90210, located at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Linden Drive.

Officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department arrived within two minutes and discovered the suspects were still at the scene. The suspects then drove off in a white Dodge Durango, which prompted a pursuit that continued into Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department officers then assisted Beverly Hills PD in the pursuit, which ended in the Wilmington area at 115th Street. There, the suspects ditched the vehicle and ran away. Eventually, one suspect was caught, but the others were on the loose.

Investigators said the suspect's vehicle had been stolen from the San Fernando Valley several weeks prior. In addition, police reports indicate that the vehicle has been used in multiple burglaries across the region.

Investigators are also looking into a related incident that occurred 45 minutes before the Beverly Hills burglary. Another pharmacy, located in Lennox, was hit by suspects driving a white SUV. The front glass doors of the LAX pharmacy were shattered as the perpetrators ransacked the establishment. They were in the process of assessing the damage to determine the extent of the theft. This pharmacy is about 13 miles from the Beverly Hills incident, suggesting the burglars could have traveled swiftly between the two locations.

Authorities were examining over 20 similar pharmacy burglaries to identify any links to the suspect they apprehended. Local officials are determined to find out whether this crew is responsible for the disturbing pattern of crimes targeting pharmacies.

Officials urge anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.