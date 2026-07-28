$45M Beverly Hills mansion built on infamous Manson murder site hits the market again

The Brief "Full House" creator Jeff Franklin has relisted his 21,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion for $44.99 million after a $5 million price cut, marking its eighth attempt to sell in four years. The 3.6-acre property features an Andalusian-style palace with nine bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, an infinity pool, a lazy river, and a 20-car motor court. Despite its resort-style luxury, the estate sits on the site of the infamous 1969 Manson Family murders, a historical connection the listing omits and Franklin previously dismissed as "ancient history."



"Full House" creator Jeff Franklin is once again searching for a buyer for his sprawling Beverly Hills mansion, relisting the property for $44.99 million following a $5 million price cut.

The listing marks the eighth time in four years the 21,000-square-foot estate has been put up for sale or offered as a high-end rental, as its notorious history continues to impact its market appeal.

What we know:

Built in 2006 by architect Richard Landry, the nine-bedroom, 18-bathroom estate—known as Villa Andalusia—combines South Asian aesthetics with European design, according to the website.

Sitting on 3.6 acres, the property features a movie theater, a poker room, wine cellar, multiple bars, a shark tank, a 20-car motor court, and an expansive pool complex equipped with a lazy river, waterfalls, and a 35-foot water slide.

Franklin purchased the land for $6 million in the late 1990s after the original structure was demolished, Realtor.com reports. He previously stated he put the home on the market because he relocated to Miami.

Timeline:

August 9, 1969: Members of Charles Manson's cult murder pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others at the original residence.

Late 1990s: The original home owned by producer Terry Melcher is demolished; Jeff Franklin purchases the vacant land for $6 million.

2006: Construction of Villa Andalusia is completed, serving as Franklin's primary home for nearly two decades.

January 2022: Franklin lists the property for sale with an initial asking price of $85 million.

October 2025: The estate is relisted for $49.95 million after spent time on the market and as a $247,500-per-month rental.

July 2026: The property returns to the market at a reduced price of $44.99 million.

What they're saying:

The listing's website describes the residence as "a masterpiece property fit for royalty" and "a home crafted with love and intention," focusing heavily on its resort-style amenities and panoramic ocean and mountain views.

Regarding the land's history, Franklin previously told The Wall Street Journal in 2022 that he considered the Manson connection to be "irrelevant" and "ancient history," stating it had "absolutely no impact on my life whatsoever."