Man dies after being attacked, run over in Beverly Hills

The Brief A person died after being attacked in Beverly Hills. The attack happened in broad daylight on Friday afternoon. It's unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.



What we know:

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, they responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred around 12:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16 near Wilshire Blvd. and San Vicente Blvd.

Police determined the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation. During the altercation, the suspect struck the victim multiple times with a metal object, then got into his vehicle and drove into the victim, running him over.

The suspect fled to a nearby building and was detained.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police confirmed to FOX 11.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim is unknown.

Beverly Hills police identified the suspect as 54-year-old Christopher Cornelius. They say he has an extensive criminal record, including violent crimes. He was booked for murder with bail set at $2 million.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the BHPD at (310) 550-4951. You can remain anonymous by texting TIP BHPDALERT followed by the tip information to 888777. You may also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at lacrimestoppers.org.