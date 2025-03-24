Woodland Hills resident zip-tied during home invasion, police say

The Brief Police are looking for the three suspects who broke into a home and zip-tied one of the residents. This is the second home invasion to occur in Woodland Hills this month.



Residents in a Woodland Hills neighborhood are on edge after a terrifying home invasion occurred Sunday night. This is the second home invasion to occur in recent weeks.

What we know:

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said three suspects broke into a home while the residents were inside. They zip-tied one person who was asleep in bed and took off with a safe.

At least two people were inside the house, police said.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 23300 block of Erwin Street.

A spokesperson for the LAPD did not have specifics on the age and gender of the victims, but described them as possible seniors.

Two of the three suspects ransacked the house, taking unspecified property.

The two suspects were described as males about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds and wearing all black, while the gender of the third, who was wearing a silver athletic suit, was unclear.

It was also unclear if the suspects ran away or drove away from the home.

What they're saying:

Another violent home invasion occurred nearby just three weeks ago.

Neighbors say it appears to be the same MO, always targeting homes off the street, hidden by trees and shrubbery.

"The other one that happened a couple of weeks ago was also on a flag lot. And this one is kind of a flag lot as well. So it looks like they're looking for maybe it to be out of sight from the street. There's also a rumor they maybe came from above the hill and the house above it was for sale. So maybe targeted in that it seemed kind of an easier hit than usual," said neighbor Aaron Levinson.

"It's pretty scary, but hopefully they catch them and this string of home invasions stop because it's a quiet neighborhood, and we're not used to this," said neighbor Seth Klein.