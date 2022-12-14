Review: Best gadgets for the tech savvy person on your list
LOS ANGELES - One in every ten people plan to buy gadgets and tech tools as gifts this holiday season. Among the top picks are smartphones, headphones, steaming services and toys.
Nationally-syndicated USA Today Tech+Life columnist Jennifer Jolly is back on Good Day LA with some of her more unique gadget gift finds.
See her top picks below:
- Pawz the Calming Pup by hand2mind: This gadget helps teach kids ages 3 and up social-emotional learning skills. Touch Pawz little foot and auto adjusting lights guide children through breathing exercises. There are three different breathing routines – helping bring awareness to thoughts and feelings. This also doubles as a nightlight. (Price: $22).
- Peppa Pig Toniebox Starter Set: This is a top-five trending tech toy. Put a little Tonie figure on top of the box — and away you go! The one is super new — but you can use all kinds of other Tonies figures with it — even these new Plush Tonie’s that just came out last week. (Price: $70- $100).
- Pixicade Pets: This is a cool crossover toy that lets you draw a picture on paper, snap a photo and then watch that drawing magically come to life in a video game through the app on a mobile device. Can play various games, add a personality, they evolve and grow over time. For ages 6+ with supervision or 10+. (Price: $20).
- My Avastars Fashion Dolls by WowWee: Here’s another toy with a physical and digital presence -- kids can play with in real life and online. Each doll comes dressed in her own signature look with bonus outfits and sticker packs to help kids customize their dolls with endless mixes and matches, including clothing, stickers, different expressions – so much fun! Kids can play with their personalized doll(s) and connect with their friends in the app online too. Age: 6+ (Price: $25)
- Presence "Inspiration Display": After all the gadget testing I’ve done, a screen with the sole purpose of making you feel better is one of my all-time favorite things: This is the Presence "Inspiration" Display — using the science-based power of daily affirmations to deliver a personalized and carefully curated playlist of inspirational quotes. The company says it’s designed to help you make meaningful changes in your life by forming better habits, retraining thought patterns, helping you center, and delivering daily doses of helpful affirmations. (Price: Typically $250).