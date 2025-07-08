Bert Fire burns near Santa Clarita, forward progress stopped

article

The Brief The Bert Fire started in Castaic on Tuesday. The fire has burned about 50 acres in just a few hours. Fire crews have stopped the fire's forward progress.



A wildfire erupted near Santa Clarita on Tuesday and spread quickly, before fire crews were able to stop the spread.

What we know:

The fire, called the Bert Fire, was reported around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, near The Old Road and Biscailuz Drive in Castaic, according to the City of Santa Clarita, near the 5 Freeway.

The fire was originally reported to have burned just three to four acres, but in just half an hour, the fire has burned approximately 25 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

By 4 p.m., LACoFD said crews had stopped the forward progress of the fire at around 47 acres.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the flames threatened any structures.