Survivors struggling 6 months after Jan. 2025 Los Angeles wildfires
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Communities devastated by this year’s Los Angeles fires held "block walks" Monday to reflect on the six-month mark since the deadly fires.
"It just increases my resolve when I’m here for something like this," said Jenny Weigle-Bonds in Pacific Palisades. "Whenever I walk the block, [it motivates me] to help us come back."
Block walks took place in Altadena and Pacific Palisades Monday evening, six months after the fires occurred on January 7.
"I’m just looking at where I lived and how special it was and how special this place is," said Weigle-Bonds. "I’ve been pretty emotional all day."
Six months later, nearly 80 percent of destroyed homes in Pacific Palisades have had their lots cleared. While construction has started on a handful, others still sit appearing almost untouched.
"We’re all still going to be going through our own trauma, even as we rebuild the Palisades," said Weigle-Bonds.
Two communities bound together by tragedy, using the six-month mark as a time to meet with old neighbors, looking at the months ahead with hope.
"When we do come back, we’re going to be such a strong, tight-knit community," said Weigle-Bonds.