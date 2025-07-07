Expand / Collapse search

Survivors struggling 6 months after Jan. 2025 Los Angeles wildfires

By
Published  July 7, 2025 10:32pm PDT
Wildfires
FOX 11
Survivors struggling 6 months after LA wildfires

Survivors struggling 6 months after LA wildfires

Survivors of Eaton and Palisades fires are still struggling as they deal with the permit, paperwork and the construction side of the post-wildfire recovery.

The Brief

    • Communities affected by the LA Fires held block walks to reflect on the six-month anniversary of the disaster.
    • Residents expressed hope and determination to rebuild and strengthen their neighborhoods.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Communities devastated by this year’s Los Angeles fires held "block walks" Monday to reflect on the six-month mark since the deadly fires.

"It just increases my resolve when I’m here for something like this," said Jenny Weigle-Bonds in Pacific Palisades. "Whenever I walk the block, [it motivates me] to help us come back."

Block walks took place in Altadena and Pacific Palisades Monday evening, six months after the fires occurred on January 7.

"I’m just looking at where I lived and how special it was and how special this place is," said Weigle-Bonds. "I’ve been pretty emotional all day."

Six months later, nearly 80 percent of destroyed homes in Pacific Palisades have had their lots cleared. While construction has started on a handful, others still sit appearing almost untouched.

"We’re all still going to be going through our own trauma, even as we rebuild the Palisades," said Weigle-Bonds.

Two communities bound together by tragedy, using the six-month mark as a time to meet with old neighbors, looking at the months ahead with hope.

"When we do come back, we’re going to be such a strong, tight-knit community," said Weigle-Bonds.

WildfiresLos AngelesAltadenaPacific PalisadesMalibuPasadena