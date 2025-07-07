Survivors struggling 6 months after Jan. 2025 Los Angeles wildfires

The Brief Communities affected by the LA Fires held block walks to reflect on the six-month anniversary of the disaster. Residents expressed hope and determination to rebuild and strengthen their neighborhoods.



Communities devastated by this year’s Los Angeles fires held "block walks" Monday to reflect on the six-month mark since the deadly fires.

"It just increases my resolve when I’m here for something like this," said Jenny Weigle-Bonds in Pacific Palisades. "Whenever I walk the block, [it motivates me] to help us come back."

Block walks took place in Altadena and Pacific Palisades Monday evening, six months after the fires occurred on January 7.

"I’m just looking at where I lived and how special it was and how special this place is," said Weigle-Bonds. "I’ve been pretty emotional all day."

Six months later, nearly 80 percent of destroyed homes in Pacific Palisades have had their lots cleared. While construction has started on a handful, others still sit appearing almost untouched.

"We’re all still going to be going through our own trauma, even as we rebuild the Palisades," said Weigle-Bonds.

Two communities bound together by tragedy, using the six-month mark as a time to meet with old neighbors, looking at the months ahead with hope.

"When we do come back, we’re going to be such a strong, tight-knit community," said Weigle-Bonds.