Bengal Lynx cat stolen from Westminster home

The Brief A Bengal Lynx cat named Clubber was reported stolen from a Westminster residence on March 21. Surveillance footage shows an unidentified male suspect luring Clubber with food and fleeing in a white pick-up truck. The Westminster Police Department is asking for public assistance to identify the suspect and vehicle.



The search continues Thursday for a Begnal Lynx cat who was stolen from a Westminster home last week.

What we know:

On Wednesday, March 26, a resident reported the theft of her male Bengal Lynx cat, Clubber, to the Westminster Police Department.

The incident occurred after she returned home around midnight on Friday, March 21 and discovered the next morning that Clubber was missing.

Photo courtesy City of Westminster

The AirTag attached to Clubber’s collar was found stationary outside near her driveway.

Surveillance footage from the night of the incident shows an unidentified male suspect at the end of her driveway, attempting to lure Clubber with food before fleeing in a white pick-up truck.

What's next:

The Westminster Police Department is actively seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect and the suspect vehicle, described as a white pick-up truck, possibly a Toyota Tacoma.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Westminster Police Department at (714) 898-3315 or submit an anonymous tip to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.