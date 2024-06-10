Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's $60M marital home for sale as couple faces split rumors: report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love may cost a thing – or at least $60 million. The Hollywood couple, who are in the throes of a rumored split, are reportedly selling their Beverly Hills mansion.

Affleck and Lopez purchased the six-acre estate in cash last year after searching for a new love nest for their blended family for more than two years.

Ben and Jen's mansion offers extreme privacy with views of Los Angeles from high atop a hill, and boasts a total of 17 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms with parking for 80 vehicles.

TMZ was first to report that Lopez and Affleck were unloading their family compound less than one year after purchasing the home.

The "Wallingford estate" was newly rebuilt and includes a "one-of-a-kind indoor sports complex with basketball, pickelball, gym, boxing ring, sports bar and outdoor lounging area," according to the listing. "An all-side 150' zero edge pool perfectly frames the majestic, private and extensive grounds and views."

"Bennifer" is working with The Agency on the sale, according to Entertainment Tonight.

When the home originally hit the market in 2018, the seller asked for $135 million before dropping the price through the years and finally settling on Ben and Jen's offer.

On Sunday night, Affleck, 51, was seen driving away from the residence in his black Mercedes. The "Gone Girl" star wore a green button-down shirt behind the wheel of his car.

Affleck is currently not living at the home but staying "a few miles away" at a rental home while filming his movie, "The Accountant 2," sources told People magazine.

Representatives for both Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas during a surprise midnight wedding ceremony nearly two years ago.

On May 31, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer canceled her first tour in five years, which accompanied her first solo album in 10 years.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez wrote in her newsletter of her "This Is Me… Live" tour. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

Representatives for Live Nation explained that JLo would be "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

In addition to the album, Lopez released a documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," which delved into her relationship with Affleck, including their first engagement in 2002 and subsequent breakup.

In the documentary, the couple admitted they "just crumbled under the pressure" of being a tabloid phenomenon, which put a strain on their relationship and led them to call off their 2003 wedding three days before they were to walk down the aisle.

"I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press, while Jen, I don’t think, objected to it the way I did. I very much did object to it," Affleck said.

