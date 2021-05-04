Beloved carpenter killed in South LA commercial building fire

A beloved carpenter was killed Tuesday morning when a fire erupted at a commercial building in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles, officials said.

Friends of the victim said the talented carpenter was known to work late hours and often slept at his business.

Los Angeles City firefighters were called to the 1800 block of East 57th Street, located near Long Beach Boulevard just after midnight.

Arriving firefighters said the building was fully engulfed and threatened nearby buildings in the industrial area.

A neighbor at an adjoining business told firefighters the carpenter was known to spend many nights at his business and used a map to help pinpoint where the carpenter usually slept.

Advertisement

Firefighters went into the burning building to save him. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body is a total loss and fire officials said family members will be allowed to go inside to retrieve any salvageable items later in the day.

The name of the victim was not released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.