Bell police chase ends in crash on freeway off ramp in Boyle Heights

A driver was arrested in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning after a police chase ended in a violent crash on a freeway off ramp.

The chase started in the city of Bell, according to police, but quickly moved to the city of Los Angeles.

Bell Police told FOX 11 that the driver was wanted for evading a police officer. It all came to an end around 1:45 a.m. Video from the scene showed the driver's car, a white SUV, had crashed into a security railing alongside Grande Vista Avenue off ramp of the 5 Freeway.

One of the police cruisers involved in the chase also crashed into the suspect's car.

Police said paramedics took the suspect to the hospital, and they were later released from the hospital and brought into police custody.