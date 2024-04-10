Driver found shot in crashed vehicle prompts homicide investigation in Bell

An early morning car crash turned into a homicide investigation in Bell Wednesday after first responders discovered a driver had been shot.

Officers with the Bell Police Department were called to the 4700 block of Florence Avenue to investigate a deadly traffic collision just before 2 a.m. While at the scene, investigators found bullet holes on the dark sedan's exterior and that the victim was shot at least once in his torso.

Investigators later learned that the victim was traveling westbound on Florence Avenue when he crashed into a pole at Vinevale Avenue. Patrolling officers in the area heard the crash and arrived to find the vehicle on fire.

Officers were able to free the victim from the totaled vehicle and began life-saving efforts. When Los Angeles County firefighters arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are assisting the Bell Police Department with the investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released and a description of a possible suspect was not available.

A portion of Florence Avenue between Heliotrope and Mayflower avenues remains closed.