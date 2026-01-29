Bell Gardens explosion: Second person dies after apartment goes up in flames

The Brief Two people died after an explosion and fire occurred at a Bell Gardens apartment on Tuesday. The victims, two brothers, were 13 and 24-years-old. Investigators believe the brothers were assembling a homemade firework or explosive device.



A second person died from the injuries they sustained during an explosion and fire at a Bell Gardens apartment complex earlier this week.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, Jan. 27 Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to a two-story apartment complex in the 6500 block of Purdy Avenue, near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Gage Avenue around 6 p.m.

Video from witnesses showed flames shooting into the sky. A neighbor captured the massive blast on surveillance footage. The flames tore through the structure, displacing multiple families.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene and a child and man were rushed to a hospital.

Brothers killed in fire

Timeline:

The following day, officials said the body found in the burned structure was that of a 13-year-old boy. Family identified him as Carlos Hernandez.

On Thursday, the sheriff's department said the man taken to the hospital had died from his injuries. Family identified him as 24-year-old Christopher Benitez. The victims were brothers.

The child was treated and released from the hospital.

Possible cause of blast

While the official cause of the explosion is unknown, investigators believe the brothers were assembling a homemade firework or explosive device when the blast occurred, a sheriff's investigator said Thursday at a news conference.

"During their initial investigation and processing of the scene, (investigators) observed materials consistent with homemade explosives and fireworks," according to an LASD statement, which said the incident appears to be isolated "and there is no threat to the community."

The case is being investigated by the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau and the sheriff's Arson Explosives Detail.

Families displaced

Local perspective:

At least four families were displaced after the building was damaged and later red-tagged. In total, 17 adults and seven children were affected.

At least one unit is unlivable, and a building inspector is working to determine if/when families can return to the other units.

The Red Cross is providing shelter to those displaced.