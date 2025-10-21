California father of 2-year-old boy swept away by floodwaters charged with murder

The Brief A San Bernardino County father who survived after being swept away by floodwaters is now charged with murder. His 2-year-old was also swept away and was later found dead. The father was taken into custody without incident, officials said.



A California father who survived after his family’s car was in was swept away by floodwaters in the Inland Empire is now facing criminal charges.

Father, son swept away by floodwaters

The backstory:

On Thursday, Sept. 18, as a storm moved through Southern California, Barstow first responders were called to an area in the 24000 block of West Main Street following reports a car had been swept away by floodwaters.

Investigators said around 7 p.m., 26-year-old Brandon Padilla-Aguilera and his 2-year-old son, Xavier, were in their vehicle and attempted to cross a flooded section of W. Main St., between Lenwood Road and Sweeten Lane. Their vehicle was swept off the roadway and swept into a wash.

The two got separated from the vehicle and then separated again and were swept away.

First responders found Brandon Padilla Aguilera, who was taken to an area hospital and later released. An extensive search was launched to find the toddler. However, authorities said he was found dead the next afternoon in the San Bernardino County Flood Control channel south of the Mojave River.

Dig deeper:

Officials continued the investigation and after Barstow Police detectives spoke to witnesses and collected evidence, they secured a warrant for Aguilera’s arrest.

Aguilera was arrested without incident on Friday, Oct. 17 around 12:30 p.m. at his Barstow home located in the 300 block of Chandler Avenue.

He was booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center and charged with murder.

What you can do:

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Bryce Carson at 760-255-5183. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.