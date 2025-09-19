California 2-year-old boy missing after family's car swept away by flood waters

The Brief The search continues to find missing 2-year-old Xavier Padilla. Xavier has not been seen since his dad's car was swept away by flood waters. The toddler has autism and is nonverbal, his family said.



A desperate search is underway for a California toddler with special needs after his family's vehicle was swept away by flood waters in San Bernardino County.

What we know:

The incident occurred as the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario moved through Southern California.

Family members said around 7 p.m. Thursday, 26-year-old Brandon Padilla attempted to cross a flooded section of a road on Main Street, between Lenwood Road and Sweeten Lane. His son, 2-year-old Xavier Padilla, was also in the car.

(Leeanna Kay)

When first responders found the car, Brandon Padilla was taken to an area hospital and has since been released. Meanwhile, Xavier has yet to be located.

Xavier had just celebrated his second birthday on Sept. 15. His aunt, Leeanna Kay, told FOX 11 he has nonverbal autism.

"We need all the help we can get," Kay said.

"Please help us bring him home'

What they're saying:

Kay has been posting on her social media channels hoping to get the word out about her missing nephew.

"Please help us bring him home! We need every prayer and every person available to help us look! We need your help for this little baby!" one post read. "I'm begging everyone available to help our family! We need every person who can search to help. We need everyone who can pray to pray. We need all the help please."

What's next:

Search efforts are set to continue on Friday morning.