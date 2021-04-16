Baby rescued from deadly cliffside crash in Tujunga Canyons

A cliffside crash in Tujunga Canyons left one person killed and three others -- a baby being one of them -- taken to the hospital.

Emergency crews responded to a call near Big Tujunga Canyon Road and North Trail Canyon Road around 6:45 p.m. One person, an adult, was killed on scene and two adults and a baby were airlifted to the hospital.

The cause of the deadly crash is under investigation. Officials have not released the identity of the person killed in the crash.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.