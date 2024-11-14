Expand / Collapse search

Baby, possibly thrown from building, found dead in downtown LA

By
Published  November 14, 2024 5:57pm PST
Downtown LA
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - A baby was found dead on a sidewalk in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call on Skid Row in the 500 block of South San Pedro Street. Officers found the baby, but did not find the child's parents.

LAPD believes the baby may have been thrown out of the fourth-story of a building off a bathroom window.

A woman has since been detained in connection to the baby's death, LAPD. Officials did not specify the woman's relation to the baby.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.