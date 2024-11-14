Baby, possibly thrown from building, found dead in downtown LA

A baby was found dead on a sidewalk in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call on Skid Row in the 500 block of South San Pedro Street. Officers found the baby, but did not find the child's parents.

LAPD believes the baby may have been thrown out of the fourth-story of a building off a bathroom window.

A woman has since been detained in connection to the baby's death, LAPD. Officials did not specify the woman's relation to the baby.

