Compton baby hospitalized after being shot by sibling

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated June 9, 2022 10:22AM
Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said a minor was detained after accidentally shooting their baby sister in Compton

First responders were called to the 1000 block of East Poppy Avenue, located near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Rosecrans Ave. late Wednesday morning. Neighbors told police investigators a shooting occurred at a boarding house and a child, believed to be just a few months old, was shot. 

Authorities later confirmed a baby girl was shot in the leg and that she is expected to survive. 

Firearms were covered at the scene and the sibling was detained.

No further information was released. 
 