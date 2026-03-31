New details emerge in death of man found in Azusa police car

The Brief Eric Valencia, 37, was found dead in an unlocked Azusa police cruiser days after being released from custody for a DUI. Surveillance footage shows Valencia voluntarily entering the backseat of the vehicle with his property and a lunch provided by the jail. Investigators are working to determine why Valencia never used his functioning cell phone to call for help while inside the car.



The Azusa Police Department continues to face intense scrutiny following the discovery of a man’s body inside a parked patrol vehicle.

The case has sparked a multi-agency investigation into department protocols and the final moments of 37-year-old Eric Valencia.

What we know:

Valencia was released from the Azusa jail on March 23 after being held on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment, authorities said.

Following his release, surveillance video shows Valencia walking to the front of the station, looking around, and eventually entering the rear door of patrol car number 37, which had been left unlocked for maintenance.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family demands answers after missing man found dead in Azusa police car

He remained undiscovered for three days until a police employee moved the vehicle for a car wash on the morning of March 26.

Police confirmed Valencia had a working cell phone with him that was charged and capable of making 911 calls, but records show no outgoing calls were made during the time he was in the vehicle.

What we don't know:

The exact cause and manner of Valencia's death is unknown, pending an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

It's unclear why Valencia decided to go inside the vehicle or why he did not attempt to signal for help or exit the car once inside.

While the vehicle was unlocked from the outside, investigators have not yet detailed whether the internal door handles were disabled, as is common in many patrol units.

What they're saying:

"That is the million-dollar question that we all want to know. What his intentions were, what was going through his mind," said Azusa Police Chief Rocky Wenrick.

Addressing accusations from the family that officers may have had a grudge against Valencia, Wenrick stated, "We've had multiple contacts with them. We've never had any issues either way. I'm hoping we'll be able to provide the family with closure."

Family members remain distraught, with one stating, "He was pronounced deceased here, you know, in front of the police station. Doesn't make any sense to any of us."

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What's next:

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Medical Examiner are conducting simultaneous investigations.

Additionally, the Azusa Police Department has retained the JL Group, a private investigative firm, to perform an independent probe into why the vehicle was left unsecured.

Results from the toxicology reports and a deep dive into Valencia’s phone records are expected to be the next major developments in the case.