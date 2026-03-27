Man found dead in unlocked Azusa police patrol car

The Brief A man's body was discovered Thursday morning inside an unlocked, out-of-service Azusa police vehicle parked at the station. Authorities confirmed the man was not in custody and entered the vehicle without anyone knowing. The department has hired an outside firm, the JL Group, to investigate why the vehicle was left unsecured.



Azusa authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in the back seat of a parked patrol car early Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to police, officers discovered the man inside the vehicle, which was parked in front of the station, just before 5 a.m. on March 26.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Rocky Wenrick stated the vehicle was "pending mandatory maintenance" and had been left unlocked, noting it should have been secured.

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The man was not in police custody at the time he entered the car.

What they're saying:

"To ensure an independent and thorough review, the Azusa Police Department has retained an outside investigative firm, the JL Group, to conduct an independent investigation into the entire incident, including determining why the vehicle was not locked," Wenrick said.

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"It is not uncommon for vehicles to be out of service and parked for days and/or weeks at a time, as we have a large fleet of emergency vehicles," Wenrivk added.

What we don't know:

The man's identity has not been released by police.

The specific cause and manner of death remain unknown pending an autopsy.

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It is also unclear exactly how long the man had been inside the vehicle before he was discovered by staff.

What's next:

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death while the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will review all evidence and security footage.