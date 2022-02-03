Azusa father in urgent need of lifesaving blood stem cell donor

article

A father in Azusa is in need of a lifesaving blood donation.

One day, Arthur "Art" Ramirez was spending his time tutoring youth at his masonry company and hiking, scuba diving, and riding horses with his family. Then he received a sudden diagnose...acute myeloid leukemia.

Several chemo treatments later, doctors say he needs a stem cell donor transplant. Family members have lined up to be tested, but none are a match.

Now, the city of Azusa is partnering with the world’s largest blood stem cell donor center, DKMS, for a drive-thru donor drive.

The drive will be held Sunday, Feb. 6 at Center Middle School on 5500 N. Cerritos Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone who can’t make it in person can request a free swab kit online at dkms.org/doyourpart4art.

It could save Ramirez’s life and that of many others. 70% of people suffering from blood-related illnesses rely on donors outside of their families to save their life. Art’s Latino heritage makes his chances even more challenging, since minorities are severely underrepresented in the global donor pool.

Ramirez has been a proud supporter and community member of Azusa his whole life. Through Ramirez Masonry, he helped maintain the iconic ‘A’ you see on the hill when driving on the 210 freeway, he also did masonry work at local churches and youth baseball fields.



As Ramirez says, it’s not just about him, it’s about helping communities that need more possible matches in the system. Similar ethnic backgrounds sometimes make it easier to find a better match, especially when there is none in the family.

