The Brief The body of Avtar Singh, 57, was found in Napa County's Lake Berryessa. Video from his Sikh temple in Tracy shows him getting abducted on Feb. 17. The San Joaquin County sheriff said Singh was not the intended target of the kidnap or homicide.



Sheriff's officials confirmed Monday that a body found near Lake Berryessa over the weekend was a father of triplets who was abducted last week 100 miles away in Tracy and who was a well-known volunteer at his Sikh temple – and that he wasn't the target.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm the kidnapping victim, Avtar Singh, has been located deceased," the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office said Monday on social media. "Our detectives are working tirelessly to investigate this case and identify those responsible for this terrible act."

Avtar Singh reported missing

What we know:

San Joaquin County Sheriff releases photo of white SUV used to abduct Avtar Singh on Feb. 17, 2026

The 57-year-old man was reported missing on Feb. 17 from the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Parkash complex in the 16000 block of West Grant Line Road in Tracy. A gurdwara is a Sikh temple.

His wife reported him missing shortly before 9 p.m. that night because he hadn't come home, and their three 6-month-old babies were found home alone. The family lives on temple grounds.

Surveillance footage showed a white SUV and three people dressed in dark clothing apparently forcing Singh into the vehicle at about 2:30 p.m. against his will, according to the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office.

Singh's body found, 2 hours away

Crews find body in Napa County's Lake Berryessa. Feb. 20, 2026

Three days later, the Napa County Sheriff's Office located Singh's body near Lake Berryessa in Napa County, about a two-hour drive north of Tracy.

San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow told KCRA3 that Singh was not the intended target of the kidnapping and homicide.

What we don't know:

How Singh got there and why he was killed have not been explained. Withrow told KCRA3 that he couldn't release any information about the abductors' possible motive.

"This was not a random act," Withrow told the station. "They were targeted after another individual for a specific reason and we're hoping that reason comes to light."

What you can do:

A GoFundMe fundraiser to help Singh's family said he was a longtime sevadaar, or volunteer, at the gurdwara and is survived by his wife and their triplets. He was the temple cook, but could also be relied on to step in and fix anything around the property, his friends said.

He was known for his "humility, quiet dedication, and loving nature that made everyone feel like family," according to a post written by Rasleen Kaur. "His seva, sincerity, and unwavering faith touched countless lives, and his absence leaves a profound void in our community."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

The Source San Joaquin County Sheriff, GoFundMe, KCRA3



