Average US gas price drops 6 cents to $4.37 over 2 weeks

The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $4.37 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.

The price at the pump is $1.42 higher than it was a year ago.

RELATED: Los Angeles becomes 1st in US to reach $6 gas average

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.70 per gallon.

Advertisement

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents over two weeks.