Average LA County gas price drops to lowest amount since March 3

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 16th consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $5.146, its lowest amount since March 3.

The average price has decreased 49 times in 52 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, falling $1.348, including 1.4 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 20.5 cents less than one week ago and 58.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 43.4 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 15th consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $5.025, its lowest amount since March 3. It is 21.5 cents less than one week ago and 57.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 33.6 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has decreased 46 times in 52 days since rising to a record $6.357 on Oct. 5, falling $1.332, including 1.6 cents Friday.

The lowest-priced gas stations in Southern California are now charging less than $4.40 a gallon, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The national average price dropped for the 17th consecutive day, decreasing 1.2 cents to $3.566. It is 11.8 cents less than one week ago and 19.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 16.9 cents more than one year ago. The national average price has dropped 23.9 cents over the past 17 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday. It is $1.45 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.