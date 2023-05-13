Average gas prices drop slightly in LA, Orange counties

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped three-tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.844.

The average price is 2.1 cents less than one week ago, 9.7 cents less than one month ago and $1.075 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.65 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price also decreased three-tenths of a cent, to $4.796. It is 1.2 cents less than one week ago, 13.3 cents less than one month ago and $1.078 less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.663 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped a half-cent to $3.537. The national average price is 1 cent less than one week ago, 10.8 cents lower than one month ago and 89.5 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.479 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.