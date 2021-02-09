Authorities searching for missing 26-year-old from Lynwood

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in locating missing 26-year-old Carlos Alberto Escalante.

Escalante was last seen in the area of 3200 block of Palm Avenue in the city of Lynwood on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at around 6:00 p.m, authorities said.

Escalante is listed at about 5-foot-6 and weighs about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and rainbow shoes.

Escalante’s family says they have not seen or heard from him. They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help, deputies say.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

