Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl last seen in Lancaster

article

Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen inLancaster officials reported Tuesday.

Naysha Garcia was last seen in the 44500 block of Ranchwood Ave. in Lancaster on Tuesday morning.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Garcia is a Hispanic girl with long black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-5 and weighs about 140lbs. She was seen wearing a turquoise top with black yoga pants.

Advertisement

If you have any information where Naysha may be or see anything matching her description, please contact Detective Macias at (661) 948-8466.