Authorities release photo of missing man last seen aboard Catalina Island Ferry

Authorities have released the photo of a man who was last seen aboard the Catalina Island ferry.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, 24-year-old Keion Dade was last seen on the Catalina Express ferry around 5:45 p.m. on June 10. Dade was last seen wearing a white hoodie, LASD said in a press release.

The U.S. Coast Guard launched a search for Dade back in June after Dade reportedly fell off the ferry off the coast of Long Beach.

According to Relevance PR, the public relations firm representing Catalina Express, the ferry's captain was notified about a man falling off the boat about three miles off the Long Beach backwater. The vessel turned around to search for the man, along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Bay Watch and the Long Beach Fire Department, an official said in a press release.

The search went on for more than 24 hours before the Coast Guard ultimately called off the search.

Fast-forward to August 2, authorities have yet to find Dade.

Anyone with information on Dade is asked to call 800-222-TIPS (8477) or 323-890-5500.

