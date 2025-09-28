Authorities in LA, LA County increasing patrols amid Michigan church shooting

The Brief Authorities in Los Angeles are increasing patrols at places of worship. This comes in the wake of the deadly church shooting in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and LASD announced the increased patrols out of caution and to ensure vigilance and community protection against similar violence.



Authorities were increasing patrols around religious institutions in Los Angeles Sunday following a fatal attack on a Mormon church in Michigan.

"The reports of a mass shooting and fire during Sunday services at an LDS church in Michigan are devastating. Out of an abundance of caution, @LAPDHQ will increase patrols at places of worship across Los Angeles," Mayor Karen Bass announced Sunday.

"This type of violence is reprehensible and should have no place in our country. My heart is with the families impacted and the entire Grand Blanc community," she added.

Later Sunday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released the following statement:

"We are actively assessing any potential threat to Los Angeles County and we have implemented increased patrol checks to critical facilities. All patrol personnel will be briefed on the incident for situational awareness and will remain vigilant.

"We will also be reaching out to our faith-based partners to encourage the prompt reporting of any suspicious activity. Violence has no place in our society, and we remain committed to protecting our communities in Los Angeles County."

A gunman drove a vehicle through the front of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, during a service Sunday morning, then opened fire and also set the church blaze, authorities said.

At least two people were killed and nine others were wounded, though those numbers could grow after police conduct a full search of the premises.

The gunman, a 40-year-old Michigan man, reportedly was shot dead by authorities.

Grand Blanc is a suburb of Flint.

Last week, officials announced that the Los Angeles Police Department and the LASD would increase patrols around Jewish institutions during the High Holy Days, which continue through the end of Yom Kippur this Thursday.