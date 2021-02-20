Authorities investigating woman shot to death in Athens
ATHENS, Calif. - Homicide detectives are investigating a woman who was shot to death on Saturday in the Athens area of unincorporated Los Angeles County.
The incident was reported at about 3:25 p.m. at Berendo Avenue and 119th Street, according to Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
The female victim was transported and pronounced dead at a local hospital, officials said.
Homicide detectives are conducting a crime scene investigation, Meza said.
No further information was available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
