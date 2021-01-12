Authorities investigating body found on 5 Freeway in Los Angeles

article

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a body found on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles late Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a crash a little before 8:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a body on one of the lanes of the 5 Freeway near the 10 Freeway.

As of Tuesday night, officials have not released the cause of the person's death or how the person ended up there in the first place.

The deceased person's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

