Author publishes ‘My Positive Coloring Book’ for kids going through medical conditions, hardships

It wasn’t something Sanan Malkadjian needed until she had to spend time in the hospital.

What she found was missing were uplifting books for children. Now, she’s written two of them and is busy sharing her message of positivity.

"I had a diagnosis with a rare autoimmune disease called FM. Through the diagnosis and through the treatment process, I got inspired to write a book called, Be Positive, which was also my blood type," said Malkadjian.

Malkadjian said she realized there was a need for positive books for children who are going through medical conditions. So she self-published her book.

"After being there and seeing every little kid sick, it really put things into perspective," said Malkadjian.

She wanted to help children who are going through hardships and to remind them that the sun will always shine. That was her message as she began visiting classrooms and hospitals.

"Message of positivity was shared wherever I went, especially to the younger ones who have a difficult time understand that. It isn’t always a bad life. it could just be a bad day," said Malkadjian.

Malkadjian just launched her second positive children's book, My Positive Coloring Book, where children can express themselves creatively.

"It is the same storyline as the first book, just different illustrations and with added pages so that kids can color and interact. Life is not fair, it has its twists and turns, and you need to find the silver lining one way or another," said Malkadjian.

Hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Children of Armenia Fund (COAF). Those interested in helping COAF or learn more about the organization can click here.

Those interested in purchasing Malkadijan's My Positive Coloring Book can click here for more information.

