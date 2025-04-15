Ventura County man sentenced for murder of high school student, crime spree

article

The Brief Austin Allen Eis has been sentenced to 85 years to life for a violent crime spree in April 2023 that ultimately killed a 15-year-old student. Westlake High School student Wesley Welling was killed after Eis drove his car into a group of students at a bus stop. The crime spree began earlier in the day when Eis stabbed a Walmart employee.



What we know:

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, on April 18, 2023, Austin Allen Eis, 26, went on a violent crime spree through several parts of the county.

Suspect goes on crime spree

The crime spree started in a Simi Valley Walmart on April 18, 2023. There, Eis attacked the store greeter, pepper spraying and stabbing him multiple times, before dragging another employee across the store.

Then, Ventura County officials said Eis broke into his parents' house in Camarillo, where he held up his parents and tried to get more weapons. After that, Eis crashed his car into a group of Westlake High School students standing on the sidewalk, waiting for the bus.

15-year-old Wesley Welling was killed, and several other teens were injured.

Wesley Welling

Witnesses reported Eis accelerated before impact, with his vehicle overturning after colliding with a bus stop. Eis later admitted he targeted the students out of personal frustration and a desire to commit mass violence, a statement from the DA's Office read.

Officials said their investigation uncovered years of violent ideation, admiration for mass murderers, and extremist beliefs.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man pleads guilty to murdering Westlake HS student, intentionally crashing car into children

Victim's family members speak

What they're saying:

During the two-day sentencing hearing, Kelly Welling, Wesley’s mother, addressed the court and the defendant, sharing how his actions changed her life.

"No nightmare I can ever have is worse than waking up to this reality—to know that the last thing my son might have seen is your face. You robbed me of my son and the world of a boy who would have become an amazing man. At 15, he was already more of a man than you could ever be. You are not seen as powerful. You are seen as the coward that you are who chose to hurt children." Kelly said in court. "Everyone else will move on—you will go to prison, your lawyer to her next case, but Wesley is never coming back. Every day from this point on is filled with an emptiness."

Senior Deputy District Attorney Amber Lee, who prosecuted the case, said the voices of the victims and their families were central to the outcome.

"These families have endured unspeakable pain, and their words in court gave voice to the lives forever altered by this defendant’s actions. This sentence brings finality without forcing them to relive their trauma in trial."

The backstory:

In February, Eis pleaded guilty to 10 felony charges, including first-degree murder, multiple counts of premeditated attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment by violence. He admitted to special allegations involving the use of deadly weapons.