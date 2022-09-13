Audi driver flags police after hitting and killing pedestrian, then drives away

Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Hollywood Monday.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say that the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 hit a pedestrian on Sunset Boulevard, near McCadden Place, continued down the road before making a U-turn and flagged down LAPD patrol officers.

The driver directed the officers to the hit pedestrian before getting back in their car and fleeing the scene, according to police.

The Los Angeles Fire Department attempted to help the pedestrian but pronounced them dead at the scene.

LAPD says that alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash, but says that the department's investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call detectives with LAPD's West Traffic division at 213-473-0234.