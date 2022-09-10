VIDEO: Cars spin out on 10 Freeway in downtown LA due to standing water

Some communities in Southern California were drenched by rain overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay continue to move through the area.

The rain caused damp roadways that made for dangerous driving conditions throughout the area.

Around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, SkyFOX was over the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles as multiple cars spun out due to the standing water.

A short time later, officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to the area and began to slow and stop traffic on the eastbound lanes before the Alameda Street exit.

While Saturday morning delivered an overall break from the storm, officials warned of the potential of flash flooding in certain areas, particularly in the mountains.

Officials are also warning residents to stay away from the shoreline with a High Surf Advisory in effect through 2 a.m. Sunday.

