1 killed in Malibu crash; officials investigating

One person was killed in a crash in Malibu Sunday afternoon, according to city officials, and the crash closed traffic in the area for most of the evening.

Reports of the crash came in shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on Malibu Canyon Road. Officials didn't provide any details on what led to the crash, but images from SkyFOX showed a yellow vehicle with its roof, windshield and windows severely damaged.

The crash closed all northbound lanes of Malibu Canyon Road between Civic Center Way and the Pacific Coast Highway, as well as all lanes on PCH between Malibu Canyon Road and Civic Center Way.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, all lanes of the PCH were opened. The northbound lanes of Malibu Canyon Road remain closed as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Officials haven't released any information about what led to the crash, or about the person who died in the crash. No other information was immediately available.