Attorney, civil rights leader Rose Matsui Ochi dies, LAPD says

The City of Los Angeles is mourning the loss of a longtime city leader.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, former police commissioner Rose Matsui Ochi has died this week. LAPD said Ochi served on the Board of Police Commissioners from 2001 to 2005.

"Her work guiding the Department through the turbulent days following the 9/11 attacks, and the initial phases of our Federal Consent Decree were pivotal," a statement from LAPD said in part.

Oshi also worked in LA's mayoral office and the Criminal Justice Planning Office. She later became the first executive director of the California Forensic Science Institute and made history as the first Asian American person to serve at the assistant attorney general level, advising President Bill Clinton.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement that Ochi's influence on LA will be felt for years to come.

"She was a tremendous force fighting for civil rights, justice reform, and law enforcement accountability and integrity," Chief Moore said in a statement.

