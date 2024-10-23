AT&T outage? Thousands report issues with cellular service

AT&T customers across the country experienced widespread service issues Wednesday morning, with many reporting difficulties making outbound calls. The issue seemed to peak between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to Downdetector, a website that tracks service disruptions. As of 10:30 a.m., more than 4,000 users had reported issues.

Several users took to social media to express frustration, with one X user posting, "My phone wasn’t working for like the last 25 minutes??? #AttDown." Other customers echoed similar concerns, with reports of calls dropping or not going through.

AT&T's support team responded to numerous complaints on X, encouraging affected customers to reach out directly. "Hello, we are here to help you out. Please contact us over DM, so we can continue," the company posted in reply to multiple users.

The amount of users reporting issues dropped to a couple of hundred by 12 p.m. PT.

As of this writing, AT&T has not yet issued a public statement on what caused the issues customers were reporting.