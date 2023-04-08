At least 1 shot at gathering at Dockweiler Beach

At least one person was shot Friday evening during a series of fights involving what police estimated was between 500 and 1,000 people at Dockweiler State Beach in Playa del Rey.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called after 8 p.m. to the beach regarding a shots fired call.

The condition of the person who was shot was unknown.

In addition to the LAPD, officers from Los Angeles Airport Police and the Manhattan Beach and Hawthorne police departments were called to create a skirmish line at Imperial Highway and Vista Del Mar and to assist with crowd control.